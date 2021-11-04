Another cold day Thursday before temperatures shift up next week

It is, yet again, a day for the winter jackets with temperatures starting in the 30s and floating into the 40s by afternoon.

Rain chances are limited but there are a few light showers with wet snowflakes mixing in this morning.

Most of the day will be dry with skies ranging from partly sunny to mostly cloudy.

Then the warm-up begins!

High pressure builds in tomorrow and settles to our east over the weekend allowing the wind to flip from the north to the south.

I don't want to oversell the warmup as Friday will still be quite chilly (high temperature about 50°) and the weekend will kick off on the cold side, but check out Sunday afternoon!

And this is your daily reminder that clocks are shifting this weekend. When we reach 2 a.m. Sunday, the clock turns back to 1 a.m. as we fall back, so we wind up with an extra hour of sleep and a Sunday sunset of 5:17 pm.

The warmth will continue into next week with our prospects for rain looking slim through the weekend and even into early next week.