Another cool day Wednesday with temperatures expected to climb into the weekend

We'll add some fog to the frost this morning. The visibility will be at its lowest for our east siders around 5 a.m.

Though the day begins on a cold note, it will finish with a much "nicer" feel under partly sunny skies with temperatures in the 50s.

High pressure builds in and slips to our east Thursday, kicking our temperatures up a bit further with sun to start and increasing clouds through the afternoon. Those clouds are ahead of our Friday system that brings rain.

The weekend doesn't look like a washout, but rain chances are around both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures peak Saturday with another shot of cold air into early next week followed by a late-week warm-up, the strength of which is to be determined.