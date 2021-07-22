Another round of dry, sunny conditions Thursday, isolated storms possible Friday

Another round of beautiful weather is on the way! We'll take yesterday and do it again in many respects with no major changes.

Partly sunny skies, continued low humidity and dry weather can be expected but high pressure will be in the process of slipping away which will lead to increasing humidity levels Friday and into the weekend.

Storms will fire up to our west tonight and may evolve into a mesoscale convective system (a complex of storms).

Many models keep that system just to our south and west (seen here) but it will be a close call and even if it totally misses us.

I'll say isolated or scattered storms are possible Friday morning with the possibility of an afternoon storm developing.

A better opportunity for more widespread storms will present itself Saturday with a marginal risk for severe weather.

By Sunday afternoon temps will be closing in on 90° with high humidity and the chance for an isolated storm, though most of the day looks dry.

The heat will persist into early next week.