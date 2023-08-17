Another round of severe storms possible Thursday

A quiet and clear start with sunshine around to start off our Thursday.

Temperatures will begin in the lower 70s. A cold front will track its way across the state, generating showers and storms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds being the main threat.

Storms will move through the area between 1 - 4 p.m. this afternoon. Highs today will top out in the upper 70s. Lows will bottom out in the upper 50s.

It should be a quiet end to the weekend with highs in the mid 70s with mainly sunny skies. This will be the beginning of a stretch of dry and quiet weather! This weekend will be a warm one with temperatures climbing to the lower to mid 80s Saturday then upper 80s by Sunday afternoon.

Dry conditions will continue through a good bulk of next week with highs remaining above the seasonal average through Thursday with most spots in the mid to upper 80s. Next chance for rain arrives Thursday.