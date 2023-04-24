April winds down on a cold note with frost conditions kicking off the week

April will wind down on a cold note as we flirt with freezing the next couple of nights.

A big low pressure system wobbles around the Great Lakes allowing a few showers to bubble up this afternoon, though they won't define the day.

Plan on widespread rain with the possibility of - and I don't take pleasure in saying this - some flakes to mix in on Tuesday.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will remain mainly dry with rain back by the end of the week with unsettled weather in our weekend forecast.

The cold will ease by Friday as 60 degrees is possible if we're lucky, but temperatures are set to fade by the weekend.