As warm air spills into the week, rain is expected on Tuesday

Our beautiful weekend weather will spill over into the workweek with more sun and 60s for another day.

In the meantime, a cold front is lurking, and expects to work into Southeast Michigan on Tuesday bringing back the opportunity for rain.

Here's a look at fox futurecast tomorrow early in the afternoon.

You'll notice coverage at that point looks limited with our best chance for rain later on Tuesday, closer to sunset.

Dry weather wins Wednesday with another solid chance for rain showers on Veterans Day as we surge back into the 60s ahead of a big-time cool down this weekend.

Along with the cooler weather rain are likely snow showers.