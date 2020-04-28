Beautiful Tuesday gives way to rain, lightning chance followed by cold and wind on Wednesday

If it felt like April was colder than usual, you're right. But spring is finally here and that means weather changes fast in Michigan.

The weather Tuesday is amazing, with sunshine and highs near 70. So get outside and enjoy it because when you wake up Wednesday it's going to feel like we're back in March.

Download FOX 2's free weather authority app for the latest weather and live radar

Tuesday's warm air is being shoved in by a warm front, and these pesky warm fronts mean a chance for rain and thunderstorms around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The thunderstorm threat does not appear to be severe as all the truly active weather will remain well to our south. That said, a few flashes of lightning are possible Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Beginning Wednesday our pattern changes for the worse as a low-pressure area walks right over top of us. When this happens we can expect cloudy skies, cooler weather, more rain and higher wind gusts. And guess what? That's all in the forecast!

Temps Wednesday fall back into the 50s with periods of showers and cooler, windier conditions (gusts near 25 mph) throughout the day. Things actually get even worse on Thursday as highs tumble even farther as we get down into the low 50s (with the wind, it's going to even feel like 40s!).

But not to worry people! Friday and into the weekend will warm back up, the sun will come back out and we will make a run at 70! Gotta love Michigan Spring Weather!

Advertisement

Get the FOX 2 News App for live traffic alerts, breaking news, and more