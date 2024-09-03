Beautiful weather mid-70s, low humidity and lots of sun kicks off the week

Now that the Labor Day holiday is behind us, we start looking towards some variability in our daily forecast. This week is a perfect example!

We kick off the day with a 7:00 a.m. sunrise - the first since April 9th - and plenty of clear skies and sun. High temperatures today will jump to a comfortable 75 degrees, with low humidity. Dare I say it could be the perfect weather?

Temperatures will fall to a cool 56 tonight with clear skies continuing. We'll warm up to 80 on Wednesday and 85 by Thursday. Sunshine will be the dominant feature!

A cold front on Friday will bring rain and storms as temperatures remain in the upper 70s. But big changes follow this front, as an upper level low pressure system lingers on top of us over the weekend.

High temperatures will only get to about 66 on both Saturday and Sunday with cloudy skies and sprinkles expected in the first half of the weekend.

Speaking of sunrises, enjoy the early sunlight while it is here, because by the end of the month the sunrise is 7:28am and then one month from that it's 8:04am!