Bitter cold wind chills in Metro Detroit as Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect

The Brief Waking up, it feels like -15 in some areas. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for bitterly cold wind chill. Another arctic blast arrives for the weekend, bringing another round of sub-zero temperatures.



Today is the coldest morning of the week so far.

A Winter Weather Advisory expires here at 10 a.m. for bitterly cold wind chills. It feels as low as -15 in some locations this morning. Even throughout the day, wind chills will remain in the sub-zero range.

To our west, Winter Storm Warnings for accumulating snow near Lake Michigan. We may get snow showers this morning but the better chance for accumulating snow in Southeast Michigan overnight into your Wednesday morning commute. As much as 2 to 4 inches of snow could accumulate Wednesday. Gusty winds could bring reduced visibilities.

Another arctic blast is set to arrive by Friday with another round of sub-zero wind chills. Please bring your pets inside.