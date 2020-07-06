Brutal heatwave continues for Metro Detroit, low-to-mid 90s forecasted for entire week

The end of the holiday weekend, turns out, is only the halfway mark through an exceptional stretch of hot weather that has blanketed Southeast Michigan for the last week.

Temperatures climbing into the 90s in the leadup to July 4 are expected to continue throughout the remainder of the week. It was already 76 degrees by 8 a.m. on Monday, before forecast models predicted temperatures leading into the low 90s.

And there won't be much relief for the next few days either. Metro Detroiters can expect average high temperatures of 93 degrees on Tuesday, 94 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, and 93 degrees on Friday. Only on Saturday will some relief arrive.

It's possible some showers could come, but they would only precede the weekend cooling, which means the best chance for wet weather could come late Tuesday.

Monday will be the fifth day in a row that temperatures climbed this high. The record number of consecutive days with a 90 degree or higher temperature recording was 11 days. That happened back in 1953. But it was only a couple years ago in 2018 with Metro Detroit reported 7 days in a row in June and July where such highs were recorded.

Also of note, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is declaring Monday, July 6 to be an ozone level action day. Levels of unhealthy air quality will be present in Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Grand Rapids.

People and businesses are encouraged to avoid activities that could contribute to higher levels of ozone in the air, like refueling a vehicle, using gas-powered lawn equipment, and charcoal lighter fluid.

Children and adults with respiratory issues should remain indoors and limit their exposure to the outdoors if live in southeast Michigan.