Burst of snow and rain expected Thursday night and freezing temperatures over the weekend

It's a big day today!

Weather wise, there's a bit of snow and rain this morning, but it won't amount to more than a dusting and will end by 8 a.m.

A few showers may return this afternoon, but they'll be more miss than hit.

A burst of snow late tonight and early tomorrow morning still looks like a good bet, with a slushy inch possible.

The wet snow will switch to rain before with showers lingering into the afternoon and will shut down for the weekend, WHICH WILL BE COLD.

Advertisement

The cold will ease by the middle of next week, and rain looks like a good bet either Wednesday or Thursday.