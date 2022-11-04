Busy weekend for weather with low 70s, wind, and rain in Southeast Michigan

Lots of weather info to get to this weekend so buckle up!

Friday morning starts much milder than other mornings this week and finally no fog! Temperatures will gradually build from the middle 50s into the lower 70s. It's not super common for us to get into the low 70s this late into the season, but we'll take it!

Winds will pick up later today, but will only be considered breezy at worst.

It will be blowing out of the south at 10 to 20 miles an hour. You may notice them more today than yesterday.

Saturday will be a more dynamic weather day.

Once again we will see high temperatures in the low 70s, but the winds will pick up in a major way. By lunchtime, they could be gusting to 40 miles an hour, and they stay this high for the majority of the day.

Rain showers will likely impact us later Saturday afternoon through the evening, wrapping up by Saturday night.

The weather system passes by Sunday leaving behind some sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the middle to upper 60s.

Enjoy your weekend everybody!