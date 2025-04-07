The Brief Monday weather arrives with a dry start before rain moves in this afternoon While spring is emerging slowly, temperatures won't rise too high this week Temperatures will hit the mid-40s today, a trend that will continue before rising futher this weekend



Monday starts dry, leaving Southeast Michigan in a waiting pattern this afternoon.

Beginning this morning, a cold front with a low pressure will swing through metro Detroit this afternoon, triggering rain that is mixed with light snow. There is no accumulation expected.

Just like on Sunday, Monday's afternoon high temperatures will be similar, landing in the mid-40s. The seasonal average is closer to 55 degrees.

The below-average trend continues into this week, with the coldest temperatures on Tuesday.

It'll start in the low 20s, reaching near 40 degrees by the afternoon. It will take a few days this week before our conditions stretch closer to normal. Look for highs to return to the 50s by the weekend.