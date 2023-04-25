Chilly temperatures continue with brief shot of rain Tuesday morning

Winter isn't ready to let us out of her grasp just yet.

Rain moves in this morning with wet flakes mixing in at times. Temperatures are limited in a big way.

Rain ends by this evening with totals limited to a tenth of an inch or so.

Our big low pressure finally moves out and high pressure offers up some dry days Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures swing up a bit Friday and Saturday but will come with the chance for rain.

The rain picture is hardly settled, but the opportunity will be there late Friday, Saturday and Sunday. With a shot of colder air late in the weekend and early next week.