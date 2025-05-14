Cloudy Wednesday with spotty showers over metro Detroit

article

The Brief Wednesday brings clouds and spotty showers to Southeast Michigan with only some isolated spots expected to see anything substantial. Temperatures rebound at the end of the week with some severe weather expected at night.



A different day, but a similar story on Wednesday. Clouds hang tough with spotty showers more off than on today.

The lower rain totals overall are expected, aside from a bonus storm or two in isolated spots around Southeast Michigan.

After today, low pressure finally starts to loosen its grip, and the pattern shifts warmer and brighter for Thursday and Friday.

We’ll see a couple rounds of storms, with the best bet coming Thursday night between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. on Friday. Severe storms are possible, with a slight risk in place.

Strong winds and hail are the main threats. While the tornado risk is low, it’s not zero. Storms wrap up by Friday morning, with another non-severe round possible Friday night.

After an active week, temperatures are expected to dip again for the weekend.