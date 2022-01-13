Cloudy with a chance of flurries Thursday before temperatures tumble this weekend

A not so cold day is setting up across Southeast Michigan.

Clouds win and we might catch some flurries but count on uneventful conditions overall.

Winds turn to the north behind a cold front tonight and Friday which spells a bit of lake effect developing over Lake Huron.

Those showers may add up to an inch or so for areas along the shores of Lake Huron and flurries or a few showers penetrate further inland across Southeast Michigan on Friday.

This as cold air returns.

Single digit low temperatures show up Saturday and Sunday morning as a system plunges from our west to our south and then lifts back to the north and comes close to brushing Southeast Michigan Sunday night/Monday morning.

I'll say it doesn't and we're dry, but it's a wait, watch and see situation.