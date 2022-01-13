Expand / Collapse search

Cloudy with a chance of flurries Thursday before temperatures tumble this weekend

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

Cloudy with flurries for Thursday

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

A not so cold day is setting up across Southeast Michigan. 

Clouds win and we might catch some flurries but count on uneventful conditions overall. 

Winds turn to the north behind a cold front tonight and Friday which spells a bit of lake effect developing over Lake Huron. 

Those showers may add up to an inch or so for areas along the shores of Lake Huron and flurries or a few showers penetrate further inland across Southeast Michigan on Friday. 

This as cold air returns. 

Single digit low temperatures show up Saturday and Sunday morning as a system plunges from our west to our south and then lifts back to the north and comes close to brushing Southeast Michigan Sunday night/Monday morning. 

I'll say it doesn't and we're dry, but it's a wait, watch and see situation. 