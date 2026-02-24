Expand / Collapse search

Detroit man sentenced to 3-15 years for deadly wrong-way drunk driving crash on I-75

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  February 24, 2026 7:58am EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

Wrong-way driver crash on I-75 and Clark (photo: Michigan State Police)

The Brief

    • A Detroit man was found guilty in a wrong-way drunk driving crash that killed a Hazel Park man in 2023.
    • Damien Thomas received a 3-15-year prison sentence for the crash.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man who was drunk when he got on I-75 the wrong way and hit and killed another man in 2023 will spend three to 15 years in prison.

Damien Thomas, 44, was sentenced last week after a jury found him guilty of operating under the influence causing death, reckless driving causing death, and operating under the influence causing serious injury.

The backstory:

While driving north in the southbound lanes of I-75 around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 26, 2023, Thomas hit another vehicle head-on near Clark Street. 

The crash killed one of the men inside the other vehicle, 27-year-old Drasan Clanton, of Hazel Park, and injured a 27-year-old Detroit man.

An investigation led to Thomas' arrest a year later, on Aug. 22, 2024.

The Source: This information is from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office and court records. 

Watch FOX 2 News Live

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit