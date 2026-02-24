Detroit man sentenced to 3-15 years for deadly wrong-way drunk driving crash on I-75

article

A Detroit man who was drunk when he got on I-75 the wrong way and hit and killed another man in 2023 will spend three to 15 years in prison.

Damien Thomas, 44, was sentenced last week after a jury found him guilty of operating under the influence causing death, reckless driving causing death, and operating under the influence causing serious injury.

The backstory:

While driving north in the southbound lanes of I-75 around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 26, 2023, Thomas hit another vehicle head-on near Clark Street.

The crash killed one of the men inside the other vehicle, 27-year-old Drasan Clanton, of Hazel Park, and injured a 27-year-old Detroit man.

An investigation led to Thomas' arrest a year later, on Aug. 22, 2024.