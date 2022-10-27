Cold hits Southeast Michigan with mid-50s to end the week

The cold is here.

And though temperatures today struggle, we'll squeeze out decent sun.

High pressure stays with us through the weekend which keeps us dry and offers up a chilly, but decent feel for the big game in Ann Arbor.

This after we make a run to 60 degrees Saturday afternoon under mostly sunny skies, ideal conditions to get outside. Clouds increase Sunday ahead of approaching low pressure, but rain stays out of the weekend forecast.

Rain continues to look like a good bet for Halloween, though at this point it doesn't look like much, and it may wind down before Trick or Treat (fingers crossed!).