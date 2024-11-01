Colder and wetter weekend in Southeast Michigan on the way

This weekend lands us back into reality—colder, cloudier, and with a lingering morning wind to greet you.

High pressure takes charge tonight, calming the wind and clearing the skies, which means an even colder start to the weekend.

Saturday will be sunny, with clouds building on Sunday, leading to rain by night. While a few showers may pop up later Sunday, the weekend should stay mostly dry.

Temperatures rebound early next week, peaking above 70 degrees on Election Day, though we’ll be dodging some rain showers too!



