Cooler temperatures Tuesday with a chance for rain throughout Southeast Michigan

Tuesday brings a chance of showers in the late morning as metro Detroit looks ahead to another warm day in mid-May.

Temperatures won't get as hot as they did Monday, with highs expected in the low 70s. There will also be a wind from the northeast that will reach gusts as high as 10 mph.

The possibility of rain will persist throughout the day, ending late Tuesday night - however, it's unlikely most of the region will see much. The cut-off point is the M-59 corridor and above, the National Weather Service says.

Clouds will also dominate most of the day, replacing the mostly-sunny weather that was in the forecast on Monday.

As our daily highs rise, so are the daily lows, with temperatures bottoming out in the low 50s. Clouds are expected on Wednesday as well before the sun reenters the forecast on Thursday.