Dangerous cold in Metro Detroit, with Wind Chill Advisory going into effect Tuesday night

Dangerous wind chills persist in Metro Detroit.

Tuesday starts with single-digit temperatures and light snow. Wind chills feel below zero.

This cold has led to hundreds of school cancelations around Southeast Michigan. Check the full list here.

Highs will rise to about 12 degrees with some snow showers. By 6 p.m., it's back to the single digits.

Find a Detroit warming center here.

A Wind Chill Advisory starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday for Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Monroe, St. Clair, Livingston, and Lapeer counties. It will be in effect until noon on Wednesday. Wind chills could dip to -20 during this time.

When temperatures are this cold, frost bite can set in in less than a half hour.

The cold sticks around, with temperatures staying below freezing, and at times in the single digits, for at least the next week.