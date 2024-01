Detroit warming centers open during extreme cold

As temperatures dip to dangerous lows, there are numerous warming centers in Detroit to help people escape the cold.

Three warming centers are open from now through March 31, while another is open temporarily until further notice. These warming centers provide shelter, food, showers, and a place to sleep 24/7.

Some shelters are not taking walk-ins due to limited availability. Contact CAM Detroit at 313-305-0311 from 8 a.m to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday for help. Veterans should call 866-313-2520 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays to Friday.

Detroit warming centers:

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries – Mack Warming Center, 11037 Mack Ave., Detroit, MI 48214 – Serves families and single women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries - Third Street Warming Center., 3535 Third Ave., Detroit, MI 48201 – Serves families and single women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries - Third Street Warming Center., 3535 Third Ave., Detroit, MI 48201 – Serves single males.

(Temporary location) Joseph Walker Williams Recreation Center, 8431 Rosa Parks Blvd, Detroit, MI 48206 – Serves men, women, families

---

Detroit also has respite locations that are open during normal operating hours at recreation centers and libraries around the city. Due to this, they will be closed on Monday because it is Martin Luther King Day.

Detroit respite locations:

Recreation centers

Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval Avenue, Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Clemente Recreation Center, 2631 Bagley, Monday-Friday from 1 – 9 p.m.

Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive, Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon, Monday-Friday from noon – 8 p.m.

Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere, Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser, Monday-Friday from 1 – 9 p.m.

Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Libraries