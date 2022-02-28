Detroit ends February with below-average cold along with a chance for light snow to the north

After a cold start to your day, look for temperatures this afternoon to remain below the average of 39 degrees. It'll be dry near the city, but a chance for light snow to our north. Think Port Huron.

Overnight lows will fall to around 24 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

It'll be breezy on Tuesday with milder conditions as well, and highs near 44 degrees.

There's also a chance for a wintry mix in the afternoon mainly in the south of Detroit - from Ann Arbor south to Adrian and Monroe. The overnight low will be 26 degrees.

Highs remain in the 40s and lows about 22 degrees Wednesday before colder air moves back on Thursday and Friday - 32 and 20 degrees respectively.

The weekend has a big warmup coming, however. The highs will be 45 on Saturday with a chance for rain late. Then near 54 Sunday.