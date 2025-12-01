Metro Detroit weather: A cold start to a week that will get even colder

The Brief Monday starts cold, with wind chills in the lower teens. By the end of the week, bitter cold will be settled over the area ahead of a more seasonal weekend. The next chance for snow arrives overnight into Tuesday.



The week starts - and stays - cold in Metro Detroit.

Cold starts in the morning with temperatures in the mid-upper teens and wind chill factors in the lower teens with a partly to mostly clear sky. Anticipate a cold afternoon with daytime highs reaching 30° with increasing clouds as we had through the later part of the day.

Next chance for snow

The next chance for snow arrives overnight into early Tuesday morning. Not much accumulation is expected. A lot of us will be around a half an inch to at most an inch of snow waking up Tuesday morning. Lows will bottom out in the mid-teens.

Cold persists

Tuesday during the day highs will reach in the lower 30s with mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Our second system of the week will arrive late Wednesday into early Thursday with highs behind this next system dropping to the lower 20s anticipate minimal accumulation with our next chance of snow late Wednesday into Thursday.

Bitter cold end to the week with high temperatures, Thursday and Friday in the low middle 20s. Overnight lows possibly in the single digits early Friday morning.

We get closer to your seasonal heading into this upcoming weekend with a light winter remix possible by Sunday.