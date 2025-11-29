Detroit snowstorm timeline and expected snow totals in SE Michigan

Snow totals for most of metro Detroit will range around 5-8 inches, with a lot of people getting 6 or 7 inch totals. Here are the timing details.

Big picture view:

Light to moderate snow will start around 1 p.m. The light snow will coat the grass and mulch beds, but it won't immediately stick to the ground.

Intensity will increase through the afternoon with the heavy snow arriving near 8 p.m. and then continuing through the night. Heavy snow starts to exit around 7 a.m., with light spotty snow lasting until nearly noon. This will be almost 12 hours of heavy snow!

Some lake effect will then set up through Sunday afternoon.

The time to shovel will be around 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. Put salt down after shoveling, as freezing temps will set up overnight, creating icy spots.