Detroit updated snow forecast: How much to expect out your door

The biggest snow storm of the season is arriving in Metro Detroit as you read this and now we have a better idea of how much snow we're going to get.

According to the latest models, we're expecting between 4 and 7 inches of snow for some in Southeast Michigan but as high as 8 or as low as 2 for others. It's a wide range – so where do you fall?

The way the system is tracking in Metro Detroit, there's going to be a line that cuts right through Detroit, Oakland County and parts of Livingston and beyond. If you live above the line, you could be seeing close to 8 inches of snow. If you live below that line, you're more likely to be in the 4 to 7 range. Meanwhile, residents in Monrore County and Lenawee County are looking more like 2 to 5 inches of snow.

Timeline:

The timing of this snow storm hasn't really changed much since earlier this week. We expect to start seeing snow around 3 or 4 p.m.

By 5 p.m., we're looking at increasingly tricky travel as snowfall ramps up. By 5 p.m., we're already looking at 100% chance of snow for us.

And that high chance of snow will continue until around 2 a.m. and it will slowly start to taper off through the early morning.

By 6 a.m., we're looking at a 10% chance of snow.

That means your drive back to work on Thursday – it's going to be tricky. But we know that road crews will be out there and working on clearing out the snow.

Snow totals in Metro Detroit

The closer you get to the Great Lakes, the more snow you're going to see. But the heavier stuff is going to be farther northeast.

By 2:30 a.m., here's what we expect to see:

Detroit: 4.5 inches

Pontiac: 5.9

Mount Clemens: 4.8

Monroe: 2.9

Ann Arbor: 5.3

Jackson: 5.5

Adrian: 4.9

Albion: 3.9

Ionia: 4.4

Lansing: 3.5

Howell: 5.1

Flint: 5.0

Lapeer: 6.3

Port Huron: 6.5

It all depends on the freeze line, which has been tracking to land between Toledo and Sandusky, but recently has moved farther north over Monroe.

But some models are forecasting closer to 8 inches of snow in Port Huron.

Track Michigan snowfall

Will school be canceled Thursday?

It's likely, according to the Snow Day Calculator, which currently says there is a 99% chance Metro Detroit schools will cancel classes Thursday.

By 2 p.m. on Wednesday, over 75 closings or delays had been called in for Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

What's next:

After that, we've got even more snow coming! Saturday is looking like a very similar snow event, with another 4-6 inches expected to fall in Metro Detroit.