Dry and warm weekend will bring temperatures near 90
(FOX 2) - After a rainy week as temperatures began to tip just a bit cooler, we'll bounce back up into the 80s this weekend.
The National Weather Service is predicting a dry and much warmer few days in Southeast Michigan Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with little chance of precipitation.
For Friday, conditions will level out in the mid-70s for most of the region, stretching from Bad Axe in the Thumb to Monroe in southern Michigan.
On Saturday, temperatures will top at 80 and 90 on Sunday.
Most of the next week looks equally calm with temperatures in the 80s and a mix of sun and clouds.