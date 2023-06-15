Expand / Collapse search

Dry start turns to rain Thursday with chances of an isolated storm

Some thunderstorms for Thursday

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

(FOX 2) - It's a dry start to the day, but storms are back in the forecast this afternoon!

Your morning will be mainly or totally dry with the low chance for a shower or storm until noon.

Scattered storms this afternoon are a good bet. 

Severe weather isn't likely, but an isolated stronger storm could produce large hail or stronger winds.

We jump to Friday and high pressure builds back in offering up a dry wind down to the week. 

That trend carries us through the weekend too so we're looking good Saturday and Sunday! 