Early-season heat wave gets hotter Wednesday

Our early season heat wave continues.

Humidity won't be overly oppressive as dew points are held in check, but the sweaty weather continues nonetheless. Rain chances are minimal and remain low through the rest of the week with high pressure in charge.

We haven't seen rain in about a week and we could use a solid dose. Rain totals for the month are under an inch, well below average.

As the month winds down this will be a top 5 driest May in recorded history.

Rain chances remain limited through the week and the weekend and even through early next week. I'll say there's a lower chance for rain early next week though the details remain unclear. Temps will fade to some extent during that time too.