Another air quality alert today as smoke remains, and we'll toss in elevated levels of ozone.

When will this end? Some of our smoke models suggest a slow decline in smoke pollution over the course of today and send us down lower tomorrow, but considering the week we've had I'd like to wait and see the improvement before jumping onto that bandwagon.

Otherwise, the day will be defined by hot and humid weather with a few storms bubbling up this afternoon.

Check out the coverage, isolated to scattered storms won't lead to a total washout.

Storms will pop up Saturday and Sunday afternoons, but the days will be mainly dry.

Temperatures peak today and fade through Sunday, but a nice 4th of July bounce back is in the cards.