Fall-like Wednesday before temps jump to 90 for holiday weekend

By FOX 2 Staff
Feels like fall

Temperatures will stay low Wednesday, making for a fall-like day.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Wednesday feels more like fall than summer, but we have heat in the forecast.

Some spotty drizzle will fall in the morning as temperatures struggle to make it to 60. By the afternoon, temperatures will stay below 70, hitting a high of about 68.

Temperatures drop to the 40s and 50s overnight into Thursday.

Thursday's highs will be in the low 70s, while the temperatures almost reach 80 Friday.

By Saturday, we hit the mid-80s before climbing to the 90 through the Labor Day weekend and into Tuesday. With the heat comes a dry stretch, too. 

