Farewell to warm weather Friday as cold front brings rain, falling temperatures

Soak in the last of the warmth this morning, the cold front is coming! The dividing line is easily spotted by checking out our 4 a.m. temperatures. The graphic below reveals where the cool weather is pushing out warm weather.

So we're hanging onto the last of the warmth with the 40s winning by the afternoon.

Rain will break out this morning and totals stay mainly below a quarter inch.

The weekend is colder, but there will still be sunshine coming through.

And the rain will return Tuesday with that system sending temperatures tumbling further. The coldest feel of the season arrives for Thanksgiving. While no big snows are coming, lake effect snow showers will be possible.