First official day of summer starts with mid-80s and sunny skies

A quiet and comfortable start to the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper-60s.

We officially welcome in the summer season at 10:57 a.m. this morning! It'll certainly feel like summer with highs warming to the mid-80s with a mostly sunny sky. Lows will bottom out in the lower to mid-60s.

There will be a slightly cooler end to the week with increasing clouds through the day Thursday. Highs will warm through the upper 70s Thursday and Friday with showers arriving late in the afternoon.

There's a good shot of some rain to open up the weekend with an area of low pressure traveling south of the state.

There's an even better chance of rain Sunday and Monday with widespread precipitation likely to start the following work week. Highs this weekend will warm to the mid to upper-80s even with shower chances.

Showers stick around for the first few days next week with highs cooling through the lower 80s.