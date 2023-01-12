Fog then rain as unseasonably warm temperatures stick around another day

The fog has descended upon us!

I heard someone describe it as if they were driving through a horror movie this morning and I don't disagree. Here's a 5 a.m. shot of Southfield.

A dense fog advisory runs until 10 am.

A bit of mist and pockets of drizzle accompanies the fog with rain showers returning this afternoon. The rain is less likely the further west you look.

Any snow that mixes in this evening tonight will remain minimal with totals coming in under an inch with light freezing drizzle possible tonight.

We'll turn much colder tomorrow and Saturday with milder weather set to return yet again next week.