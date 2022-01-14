Friday temperatures to slowly drop into the teens with an even colder wind chill expected

Temperatures are turning colder and big snows remain elusive!

Temperatures near 30 Friday morning will fall into the teens and low 20s by the end of the day with a ton of clouds overhead and a wind that will ensure our wind chill drops even further.

Snow chances are limited with nothing more than a passing flurry or shower through the day, with the lake effect in the eastern thumb looking less likely.

Temperatures are coming down to start the weekend.

Check out your Saturday morning wind chill, which will fall to where we were earlier this week.

Plan for a colder weekend feel, but brighter skies.

Saturday looks mostly cloudy to partly sunny and Sunday I'll say partly sunny for the day.

The big winter storm for the weekend is a miss for Southeast Michigan, but we'll still watch Monday morning as that same storm curves back north and comes close to grazing Southeast Michigan.