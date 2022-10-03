Frost advisory to start the week before Monday temperatures warm into the 60s

This should wake you up this morning - just look at all that blue.

In fact, we have our first Frost Advisory of the season in place for some of Southeast Michigan.

Despite the cold start, plan to shed the jacket this afternoon with mid 60s and skies ranging from mostly to partly sunny.

High pressure holds steady while temperatures head up through midweek ahead of a cold front only to fade fast by week's end.

The cold front clearly swings through Thursday, bringing the next chance for rain with it, although at this point it doesn't look like much.