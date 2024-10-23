Halloween weather forecast: What to expect for trick-or-treating in Metro Detroit

article

We’re only nine days away and many people are asking: "Will the Halloween weather be a trick or treat this year??!" After last year’s frightful surprise, it’s a fair question.

Do you remember what haunted Halloween 2023? It snowed! That’s right, snowflakes on Halloween — just .2 inches, but enough to send a shiver down anyone’s spine!

Snowflakes falling on Halloween 2023

It was a record for us. Nobody wants that chilling trick to happen again this year!

Thankfully, this year looks much less bone-chilling, but we can’t exorcise the chance of some showers just yet. Heading into next week, the forecast calls for a couple of fang-tastic days in the 70s. Oct. 31 itself should have a high near 66°, but I’m still haunted by a stronger weather system that’s expected to come through either on the 30th or the 31st.

Lately, the weather models have been creeping it closer to Halloween day, lingering into the morning hours on the 31st. If the trend continues to ghost us a bit longer, it might stick around into the afternoon, giving us a spooky surprise during trick-or-treating hours.

To reiterate, as of now, the rain showers should wrap up by Halloween morning, leaving those costume parades for the little goblins mostly dry (but maybe with a damp graveyard ground). Trick-or-treating hours look dry as well, with temperatures creeping down from the high of 66 to a 60° by 6-7 p.m. Definitely better than last year’s fright fest!

Let’s keep our claws crossed for a fang-tastic Halloween!