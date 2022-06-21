Heat Advisory in Southeast Michigan Tuesday will feel like 95-100 degrees

Here we are, waking up to another beautiful day with a sweat-filled afternoon coming.

Humidity levels will be noticeable, (but also slightly lower than last week's heat!) so our heat indices will run from 95-100 degrees which has prompted a heat advisory area wide. This simply means, TAKE IT EASY, IT'S HOT.

A cold front swings through tomorrow with very little fanfare as rain prospects are limited by lack of moisture and the frontal timing (in the morning). And temperatures dip behind the front, but don't tumble.

Assuming we get through the Wednesday cold front without rain, we'll be dry through Saturday with the chance for rain Sunday.

Behind Sunday's system temperatures dip further.