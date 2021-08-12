Heavy storms hammer Metro Detroit again, more heat and humidity expected after rain stops

Heavy rain is prompting flooding for Livingston and Wayne counties early this morning with more storms through the commute bringing the potential for heavy impactful rain area-wide.

This afternoon will feature more heat and humidity with most of the action staying to our south, but I will still keep the chance for an afternoon or evening storm in the forecast.

Data doesn't pick up on too many storms overnight, but with an approaching cold front coupled with increasing instability and some spin in the atmosphere, the chance for storms will persist.

Our severe threat is lower than yesterday, but not zero, so I can't give you the all-clear just yet.

The Storm Prediction Center places SE Michigan in the marginal risk for severe weather.

Some showers or storms may linger into Friday morning as cooler and drier air arrives (finally!) for the weekend.