High of 70 degrees Wednesday with afternoon showers and risk of severe weather tonight

One more warm day is on tap!

But it comes with caveats.

Showers become likely midday and continue off and on this afternoon and evening with an occasional rumble of thunder leading to heavier downpours.

Showers and storms continue this evening and tonight as a cold front approaches.

Severe weather is not likely, but an isolated severe (60 mph) wind gust remains possible from 10 p.m. - 4 a.m.

Showers will wind down early Thursday leading to a dry, windy and cooler day with even cooler air coming for the weekend.

Friday we'll see some chilly rain showers, but the weekend is looking dry.