Humid start to the week in Southeast Michigan with possible severe afternoon storms

The Brief Southeast Michigan will see hot, humid weather Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures near 90 degrees and heat index values in the low 90s. Scattered thunderstorms could become severe both afternoons and evenings, bringing risks of hail, strong winds, heavy rain, lightning, and even an isolated tornado. Cooler air arrives midweek with temperatures dropping into the 60s, though occasional showers and storms may still pop up over Memorial Day weekend.



If it feels more like July than May today, you’re not imagining it. Southeast Michigan is in for a very warm and humid stretch to start the week, with temperatures making a run toward 90 degrees this afternoon and heat index values climbing into the lower 90s. It will easily be one of the hottest and most humid days we’ve seen so far this year.

The warmth and humidity will also help fuel the chance for thunderstorms later today. A few spotty storms could begin developing after approximately 3 PM as we enter our primary severe weather window, which will continue through about 9 PM.

Not everyone will see severe weather, but any storm that becomes stronger could quickly produce large hail, gusty winds, torrential downpours, frequent lightning, and loud thunder. An isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out today, especially during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Because storms will likely remain scattered in nature, some neighborhoods may see very little rain while others could get briefly soaked in a stronger downpour.

Even after sunset, the atmosphere will stay active. Overnight lows will only fall to around 68 degrees with breezy conditions continuing through the night. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms may linger overnight as well.

Tuesday will feel very similar to Monday with another hot and muggy day expected across Metro Detroit. High temperatures will again climb into the upper 80s with uncomfortable humidity levels sticking around. Spotty thunderstorms will once again be possible during the afternoon and evening with many of the same severe weather threats in place.

A much different air mass arrives behind a cold front between Tuesday night and Wednesday. Cooler Canadian air will sweep into the Great Lakes, knocking temperatures back into the 60s for the second half of the week and giving the region a much more spring-like feel heading toward Memorial Day weekend.

That said, the holiday weekend does not look completely dry right now. Scattered showers and storms remain possible at times Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, although it will not be a washout the entire weekend.

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