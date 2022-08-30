Lingering showers Tuesday with much-needed break from heat rest of the week in Michigan

A much-needed break from the heat and humidity is on the way.

We'll see some off and on showers linger through the morning commute and wind down by midday. Expect nothing more than an isolated shower or storm this afternoon in our northern communities as skies turn partly sunny and the wind picks up a touch.

Southeast Michigan storm aftermath: Boil advisories, power outages, a tornado, closings, and live wire death

Another cold front slips through midweek and temperatures dip with a nice rebound set for the weekend.

A first look at the holiday weekend looks OK, with the rain picture a bit fuzzy.

For now, I'll put the best chance for showers on Sunday, but stay tuned for changes.