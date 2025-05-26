Memorial Day weather forecast: Warmest day of the holiday weekend, with highs in the low 70s

It just so happens the warmest day of the holiday weekend actually falls on the holiday.

A cool start to Memorial Day with temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s this morning. Our average May start to the day should be closer to 50 degrees. Fortunately, highs today will be edging upward, toward seasonal values. Our normal high for this time of the year should be 74. We'll top out at 71 for today.

Milder overnight with lows in the 50s will set the tone for the remainder of the week. Clouds will increase Tuesday as we get into a rainy pattern Wednesday through Friday. Already this month, we're in a surplus for rain: as much as .81" above the norm.

Drier weather expected as we head toward the weekend with temperatures reaching up to the mid-70s.