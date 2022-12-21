Metro Detroit Christmas snowstorm timeline: when to expect blizzard conditions

A dangerous snowstorm is blowing into Southeast Michigan this Christmas weekend and it will make travel extremely hazardous while possibly knocking out power throughout the area.

What to know about Michigan's Christmas weekend blizzard

The storm will bring blizzard conditions and will likely be classified as such. In order to get that distinction, it must meet three criteria:

The wind has to be over 35 mph

Falling snow has reduced visibility to under a quarter of a mile

All of this lasts for at least 3 hours

According to FOX 2's Derek Kevra, that seems likely.

Want to get the latest news and weather updates from your phone instantly? Download the FOX 2 app today on Android and iPhone today.

Thursday morning and afternoon

When you wake up Thursday morning, it may not be obvious that an impending snowstorm is about to bear down on Michigan.

You'll wake up to average temperatures - in the mid to upper 30s - and the skies will be cloudy. Then at noon, you'll start to notice a bit of a shift and you could see a bit of wintry mix flying around. This won't be the big stuff.

RELATED: Winter Storm Watch declared in Southeast Michigan through Saturday night

Thursday night

That wintry mix will switch over to a light rain for most of the area. With temperatures in the upper 30s, it's going to fall as rain throughout the evening and until midnight.

How to prepare your home and car for arctic conditions

Before you go to sleep, it may be a good idea to bring in any holiday inflatables in your hard - and make sure anything that's outside is nailed down.

The strong low pressure system that's about to arrive is going through a weather process called "Cyclogenesis" meaning the pressure of the system drops rapidly (24 mb) in 24 hours.

Friday morning

Overnight, that rain will switch over to snow and the wind will crank up to 20 MPH overnight. You will probably be woken up throughout the morning.

Beginning early Thursday night we'll see the storm start to move in, arriving initially as rain for some spots in Southeast Michigan. This rain will quickly switch over to heavy snow later Thursday night, and then it will continue, almost steadily until Saturday morning.

That "Cyclogenesis" will create an intense wind storm and in our case it will be combined with snow which will create blizzard conditions.

RELATED: Wind chills as low as -40 to -60 as dangerous blast of arctic air to tighten its grip on large part of US

Preparing for a blizzard:

Friday afternoon and evening

It will not stop snowing. It's going to snow all day long but it's not just the snow that will be the story.

The winds are expected to gust to nearly 55 mph AND extreme cold. Wind chills will be near -10. So if you're outside, don't be out there for long.

The winds will also cause travel to be extremely difficult. Whether it's by car or plane, if you intend to travel on Friday I would strongly suggest you look at alternatives.

Saturday

You're going to wake up on Christmas Eve to…more snow falling. The good news is that the wind will eventually slow down on Saturday but it's still going to be bitter cold throughout the day.

We'll hit a high of just 17 degrees and a low down to 10. Combined with the wind, it's going to be terribly cold so you may want to wait for Christmas morning to shovel or use the snow blower.

Sunday

The snow will be done - aside from some lake effect snow - but the temperatures will stay in the 20s