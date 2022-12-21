Winter Storm Watch declared in Southeast Michigan through Saturday night

All of Metro Detroit and much of Michigan is under a Winter Storm Watch, the National Weather Service declared Wednesday morning.

An alert was sent Dec. 21 for 17 counties, including Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, Wayne, and Monroe counties. Major cities like Howell, Ann Arbor, Saginaw, Warren, and Detroit are also under a Winter Storm Watch.

The alert goes into effect from Thursday until Saturday evening.

The NWS warned of possible blizzard conditions, which include wind gusts up to 50 mph. Southeast Michigan counties could see upwards of 6 inches of snow as well.

The conditions, which are expected to worsen over Friday morning and transition from rain and sleet to snow as the temperatures tumble, could make travel "very difficult to impossible."

According to the weather service, snow being blown by the wind could reduce visibilities to near-zero. The whiteout conditions will make driving dangerous. With just two days before Christmas Eve, the storm's timing could not be worse for travelers looking to get to their destination at week's end.

The weather service said drifting snow could also impact plow teams attempting to remove it from the road.

RELATED: Christmas blizzard forecast coming into focus with intense winds, freezing temperatures expected

The winds pose a threat to power services as well due to gusts reaching speeds that could knock down branches and disrupt electrical lines.

RELATED: What's Detroit's snow removal policy?

Also of concern is the rapid transition from rain to snow, which will be brought on by freezing temperatures that could drop as low as 15 degrees below zero.

As a result, weather officials ask people to have winter survival kits at the ready. If someone is driving and gets stranded, they're asked to stay in their vehicle. Check out FOX 2's tips for outfitting one's car and home for the winter storm here.