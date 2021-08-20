Metro Detroit ends week with temperatures in the high 80s and dense fog

Our sweaty summer weather is sticking around for a while! We topped out at 86° yesterday and we'll remain there or a bit above for the next week.

As for this morning, patchy dense fog in spots will not impact everyone everywhere.

Most or all of today will be dry, but a stray shower or storm remains possible this afternoon or evening.

I imagine coverage will be even less than yesterday so we'll keep it out of the official forecast.

A weekend cold front swings through and will wash out as it does, bringing isolated to scattered showers and storms Saturday night and Sunday.

Advertisement

There will be no relief from the heat and humidity much or maybe all of next week. Temps take aim at 90° and showers and storms will return for a more active stretch of weather by midweek.