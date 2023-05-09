Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit forecast: Comfortable Tuesday night with more great weather on the way

Comfortable Tuesday night during nice stretch of weather

Rich Luterman has what to expect in Metro Detroit.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A comfortable Tuesday evening leads to more days of nice weather.

The great weather continues for two more days as high pressure is parked over the Great Lakes.  A more unsettled pattern takes hold for Friday into the Mother’s Day Weekend with some showers likely.

Daily forecast:

Rest of Tuesday evening/night….. Clear and comfortable…. Low 47

Wednesday:  Sunny and VERY NICE….. high 74

Thursday:  Lots of sun…. WARM & DRY…. High 79

Friday:  Mostly cloudy and MILD…. Spotty showers…. High 77

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy….a few showers…. High 74

Sunday (Mother’s Day):  Mostly cloudy…. Spotty showers…. A bit cooler….. high 67

Monday:  Partly to mostly cloudy….. high near 70