Metro Detroit forecast: Comfortable Tuesday night with more great weather on the way
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A comfortable Tuesday evening leads to more days of nice weather.
The great weather continues for two more days as high pressure is parked over the Great Lakes. A more unsettled pattern takes hold for Friday into the Mother’s Day Weekend with some showers likely.
Daily forecast:
Rest of Tuesday evening/night….. Clear and comfortable…. Low 47
Wednesday: Sunny and VERY NICE….. high 74
Thursday: Lots of sun…. WARM & DRY…. High 79
Friday: Mostly cloudy and MILD…. Spotty showers…. High 77
Saturday: Mostly cloudy….a few showers…. High 74
Sunday (Mother’s Day): Mostly cloudy…. Spotty showers…. A bit cooler….. high 67
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy….. high near 70