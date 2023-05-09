Metro Detroit forecast: Comfortable Tuesday night with more great weather on the way

A comfortable Tuesday evening leads to more days of nice weather.

The great weather continues for two more days as high pressure is parked over the Great Lakes. A more unsettled pattern takes hold for Friday into the Mother’s Day Weekend with some showers likely.

Daily forecast:

Rest of Tuesday evening/night….. Clear and comfortable…. Low 47

Wednesday: Sunny and VERY NICE….. high 74

Thursday: Lots of sun…. WARM & DRY…. High 79

Friday: Mostly cloudy and MILD…. Spotty showers…. High 77

Saturday: Mostly cloudy….a few showers…. High 74

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Mostly cloudy…. Spotty showers…. A bit cooler….. high 67

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy….. high near 70