Metro Detroit forecast: Weekend kicks off with beautiful fall weather ahead of rain chances

Changes are on the way as a cold front approaches, setting us up for a beautiful weekend aside from a chance for rain showers Sunday.

Clouds increase on Friday morning, but dry weather mostly wins out. A passing sprinkle is possible, but don’t expect any significant rain.

The weekend kicks off on a fantastic note — Saturday looks superb, though there’s a small chance for a Sunday shower or storm as the wind picks up.

Check out future radar for Sunday—the best chance for rain looks to be in the morning, and most of it should stay confined to the Thumb and Saginaw Valley.

Behind the front, temperatures take a dive next week as high pressure builds in, keeping things dry—just in time to welcome the Tigers back for our first home playoff game on Wednesday.