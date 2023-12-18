Metro Detroit forecast: Winter weather returns Monday with snow, wind

A return of winter weather is in your Monday forecast.

Rain showers break out, mix with snow before turning to scattered snow showers around this afternoon. They won't amount to much overall, with most accumulations under an inch and mainly on the grass. Though heavier showers are possible.

The wind will be more than noticeable, gusting up to 35 mph this afternoon. The feel will change as the day moves on.

The rest of the week will be quite quiet. Colder with sun Tuesday, and a nice bounce back by midweek.

A white Christmas, it will not be, as mild weather wins. High temps in the 40s for Christmas weekend will continue into the holiday itself.



