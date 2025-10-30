Metro Detroit Halloween forecast: Dry, chilly evening expected for trick-or-treating

article

The Brief Rain is in the Halloween forecast, but it is expected to fade before the evening fun begins. By trick-or-treating time, temperatures will tumble into the mid-40s.



Halloween in Metro Detroit is shaping up to be more chilly than thrilling — but at least it won’t be a total fright wash.

Afternoon highs will creep up to around 52 degrees, and while that’s cool enough to make any witch shiver, it’s perfectly normal for late October.

Trick-or-treating outlook:

By the time the little ghosts and goblins hit the streets for trick-or-treating, temperatures will tumble from the upper 40s into the mid-40s — a quick cool-down that might have parents clutching their cocoa as tightly as their candy bags. If your costume doesn’t come with sleeves, you may want to haunt your closet for an extra layer.

There’s a small chance for a sprinkle or two earlier in the day, but most of the spooky fun should stay dry once the evening rolls in. Any light rain should vanish faster than a vampire at sunrise, leaving behind cloudy skies and crisp, fall air.

For those daytime elementary school parades, the outlook is mostly boo-tiful — no downpours to dampen the festivities, just that classic autumn chill. Expect lots of puffy coats hidden under superhero suits and princess gowns.

So while it’s not the warmest Halloween on record, it’s also not a meteorological nightmare. Bundle up, keep an eye on those mini monsters’ fingers and noses, and enjoy a night that’s more treat than trick.